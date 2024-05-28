Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau says Canada ‘horrified’ by Israeli strikes in Rafah but mum on action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2024 5:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Canada is horrified’: Freeland on Israel’s attack at Rafah camp'
‘Canada is horrified’: Freeland on Israel’s attack at Rafah camp
WATCH: 'Canada is horrified': Freeland on Israel's attack at Rafah camp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is “horrified” by Israeli strikes that killed civilians in Rafah earlier this week, but walked away from reporters when asked what he will do about it.

His comment comes two days after gruesome images emerged of children injured in airstrikes and fires burning among encampments of displaced people in Rafah.

Trudeau says Canada “in no way” supports the attacks on Rafah, which had become a safe haven for more than a million Palestinians fleeing Israeli attacks elsewhere in the Gaza Strip.

Canada supported Israel’s right to defend itself following the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, but Trudeau says Canada urged Israel not to proceed with an offensive in the southern city.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Israel says Rafah has become a Hamas stronghold and is crucial to routing the militant group that killed 1,200 people in Israel last October, and it described Sunday’s carnage as a mistake.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Gaza crisis: Netanyahu calls deadly Rafah missile strike a ‘tragic mishap’'
Gaza crisis: Netanyahu calls deadly Rafah missile strike a ‘tragic mishap’
Trending Now

Humanitarian groups including the Mennonite Central Committee say the area is far too crowded for any safe military operation, pointing to the scenes that occurred Sunday.

“Canada in no way supports the military operations by Israel in Rafah. Indeed, we have been calling for a ceasefire, including at the United Nations, since December, and we’ll continue to,” Trudeau told reporters Tuesday on Parliament Hill.

“We need to see much more humanitarian aid flow into Gaza, and we need to see all hostages released.”

But when pressed for information on what Canada might do, he walked away from the scrum.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza reports 36,000 people have been killed in the war, including combatants.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices