Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial of Winnipeg serial killer expected to hear testimony from DNA expert

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2024 9:03 am
1 min read
FILE - The Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba building in downtown Winnipeg. The trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki continues Tuesday. View image in full screen
FILE - The Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba building in downtown Winnipeg. The trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki continues Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is expected to continue Tuesday with testimony from a DNA expert.

Court has heard that DNA from three of the four victims was found in Skibicki’s home after police searched it in May 2022.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for the slayings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified women Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

Click to play video: 'Video showing admitted serial killer with two of four victims played at trial'
Video showing admitted serial killer with two of four victims played at trial

His lawyers have said that he killed the four Indigenous women but that he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the vulnerable women at homeless shelters.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Video evidence of Skibicki with Harris at one of the city’s shelters was shown in court on Monday.

Click to play video: '‘As though they were garbage’: Trial hears serial killer targeted Indigenous women'
‘As though they were garbage’: Trial hears serial killer targeted Indigenous women
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices