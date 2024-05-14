Menu

Fire

Wildfire near Fort Nelson grows to 84 square kilometres

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
Wildfire now dangerously close to Fort Nelson
A wildfire that began last Friday in the northeastern corner of the province exploded over the weekend, and is now just mere kilometres away from Fort Nelson. As Aaron McArthur reports, thousands who have fled their homes are now hoping the wind doesn't push the fire towards their town.
The wildfire burning near Fort Nelson continues to grow rapidly.

As of Tuesday morning, the B.C. Wildfire Service reported the fire had grown to over 84 square kilometres.

That marks a significant expansion of the fire, which as of Monday morning, was just under 53 square kilometres in size.

B.C. crews prepare for intense wildfire approaching Fort Nelson
This comes as efforts to evacuate Fort Nelson continue to be made due to the Parker Lake wildfire, which is still two kilometres outside the town.

Rob Fraser, mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, says efforts were made to call “holdouts” in the last few days, with some of those efforts being successful.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

About 4,700 people live in Fort Nelson, the majority of whom have left due to an evacuation order.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024

© 2024 The Canadian Press

