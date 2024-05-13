RCMP Briefs: Whiteshell drowning, Selkirk robbery

RCMP are investigating a drowning that occurred in Whiteshell Provincial Park Sunday.
It happened at Meditation Lake just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers says a man and woman were canoeing when the wind and cooler temperatures led to the canoe capsizing. The woman was able to swim to shore, but the 61-year-old man was found dead.
Both people, from Winnipeg, were wearing lifejackets. The woman remains in hospital.
Four arrested after robbery in Selkirk
Four people were arrested after a robbery of a retail store in Selkirk.
It happened Saturday night at around 10 p.m. Police say a loss prevention officer was threatened with a knife at the store on Manitoba Avenue, before the suspects fled in a black SUV.
Officers were able to track it down at the intersection of Manitoba Avenue and Highway 9. The driver, a 66-year-old woman from Steinbach, already had a warrant for her arrest for theft under $5,000.
A 51-year-old woman in the car from Bloodvein First Nation also had a warrant for taking a motor vehicle without consent.
Meanwhile, 31-year-old Maureen Young from Winnipeg, was identified as the person that pulled the knife and faces several charges, while a 43-year-old man was also charged in connection to the robbery.
Aggravated assault in Thompson
One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted in Thompson. Police found the man Friday night at around 11:45 p.m. in a parking lot on Mystery Drive in Thompson.
The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital and police charged 50-year-old Ronald Harvey of Tataskweyak Cree Nation with aggravated assault.
Anyone with information can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
