Moose Jaw’s Calvert shining on the biggest stage with Warriors

Moose Jaw, Sask.’s. own Atley Calvert is soaking in playing for his hometown team while they continue their run towards a Memorial Cup.

Through the first two games of the WHL Championship versus the Portland Winterhawks, Calvert has opened the scoring in both games.

In game one it was a penalty shot in the second period, while in game two, a two-on-one with Matthew Savoie ended in a give-and-go between the line mates.

Calvert credits Savoie for much of his success so far in the series.

“I think I owe some of my success to just obviously playing with ‘Sav’ and putting myself in good spots and I mean getting him the puck and trying to find some open ice for him,” said Calvert.

Scoring the first goal is a welcome change for the Warriors as during their Eastern Conference Finals tilt with Saskatoon, Moose Jaw often found themselves digging out of deficits.

“I think it’s something new that we didn’t have in the series before and yeah it feels good, it sets the tone and whether we score first or they score first, it’s all about the process,” said Calvert.

Growing up in the Friendly City and around the Warriors organization, the 20-year-old Calvert had some good role models to look up to.

“Brayden Point, Brett Howden, there’s a lot of good captains and guys that I look up to and have obviously met a few of them here just being around the organization, so yeah, it’s pretty cool,” said Calvert.

Moose Jaw took the first two contests in Portland, and are now just two wins away from the franchise’s first Ed Chynoweth Cup.