More than 3,000 ‘dinosaurs’ in Drumheller fail to break world record

Disappointing news for dinosaur fans in Alberta as the Town of Drumheller says it has failed in its attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the “Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Dinosaurs.”

In a statement issued on Facebook, Travel Drumheller said more than 3,000 people attended but “we could not obtain an exact measurement to officially break” the record.

View image in full screen Tourism Drumheller held an attempt on April 27, 2024 to break the world record for most people dressed as dinosaurs. Global News

The attempt to break the record, officially dubbed The Jurassic Jamboree – World Record Challenge took place on Saturday, April 27, in downtown Drumheller.

Travel Drumheller invited as many people as possible to show up dressed in a dinosaur costume.

To take part, the participants were required to wear full-body dinosaur costumes with head pieces and the body of a dinosaur.

In its statement, the organization says it is “incredibly proud of what we accomplished” and “the support and enthusiasm from everyone who attended was inspiring.”

Despite the disappointment at not breaking the record, event organizers said: “this isn’t the only chance,” and it will “attempt to break the record again in the future.”

It also intends to make the Jurassic Jamboree and annual event.

The failure means the current world record of 252 people dressed as dinosaurs, which was set in Los Angeles in 2019, still stands.