More than 3,000 ‘dinosaurs’ in Drumheller fail to break world record

Disappointing news for dinosaur fans in Alberta as the Town of Drumheller says it has failed in its attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the “Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Dinosaurs.”
In a statement issued on Facebook, Travel Drumheller said more than 3,000 people attended but “we could not obtain an exact measurement to officially break” the record.
The attempt to break the record, officially dubbed The Jurassic Jamboree – World Record Challenge took place on Saturday, April 27, in downtown Drumheller.
Travel Drumheller invited as many people as possible to show up dressed in a dinosaur costume.
To take part, the participants were required to wear full-body dinosaur costumes with head pieces and the body of a dinosaur.
It also intends to make the Jurassic Jamboree and annual event.
