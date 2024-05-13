Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

More than 3,000 ‘dinosaurs’ in Drumheller fail to break world record

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 7:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Thousands gather in dino costumes in Drumheller to set world record'
Thousands gather in dino costumes in Drumheller to set world record
Thousands of people gathered in Drumheller, the dinosaur capital of the world, to try to set a world record for the most people dressed in dinosaur costumes. Carolyn Kury de Castillo has more on this Jurassic gathering – Apr 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Disappointing news for dinosaur fans in Alberta as the Town of Drumheller says it has failed in its attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the “Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Dinosaurs.”

In a statement issued on Facebook, Travel Drumheller said more than 3,000 people attended but “we could not obtain an exact measurement to officially break” the record.

Tourism Drumheller held an attempt on April 27, 2024 to break the world record for most people dressed as dinosaurs. View image in full screen
Tourism Drumheller held an attempt on April 27, 2024 to break the world record for most people dressed as dinosaurs. Global News

The attempt to break the record, officially dubbed The Jurassic Jamboree – World Record Challenge took place on Saturday, April 27, in downtown Drumheller.

Story continues below advertisement

Travel Drumheller invited as many people as possible to show up dressed in a dinosaur costume.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

To take part, the participants were required to wear full-body dinosaur costumes with head pieces and the body of a dinosaur.

In its statement, the organization says it is “incredibly proud of what we accomplished” and “the support and enthusiasm from everyone who attended was inspiring.”
Despite the disappointment at not breaking the record, event organizers said: “this isn’t the only chance,” and it will “attempt to break the record again in the future.”

It also intends to make the Jurassic Jamboree and annual event.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices