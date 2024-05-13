Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police investigating collision involving pedestrian

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 6:38 pm
1 min read
regina police service vehicle
The Regina Police Service Collision Investigation Team are on-scene conducting an investigation following a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were asking people to avoid the area of 7th Avenue between Retallack Street and Cameron Street Monday afternoon as an investigation is underway.

RPS confirmed with Global News at 2:25 p.m., a motor vehicle collision occurred involving a pedestrian.

“Traffic will be shut down,” police stated in a news release. “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to choose another route until further updates are provided.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The collision investigation team was on site.

Police were asking the public and the media to refrain from using social media to distribute images or information which may divulge police movements or locations in the area.

More to come.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s Highway 2 closed by RCMP following serious collision'
Saskatchewan’s Highway 2 closed by RCMP following serious collision
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices