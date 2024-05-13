Regina police investigating collision involving pedestrian

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were asking people to avoid the area of 7th Avenue between Retallack Street and Cameron Street Monday afternoon as an investigation is underway.

RPS confirmed with Global News at 2:25 p.m., a motor vehicle collision occurred involving a pedestrian.

“Traffic will be shut down,” police stated in a news release. “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to choose another route until further updates are provided.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The collision investigation team was on site.

Police were asking the public and the media to refrain from using social media to distribute images or information which may divulge police movements or locations in the area.

More to come.