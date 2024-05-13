Regina police investigating collision involving pedestrian

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were asking people to avoid the area of 7th Avenue between Retallack Street and Cameron Street Monday afternoon as an investigation is underway.
RPS confirmed with Global News at 2:25 p.m., a motor vehicle collision occurred involving a pedestrian.
“Traffic will be shut down,” police stated in a news release. “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to choose another route until further updates are provided.”
The collision investigation team was on site.
Police were asking the public and the media to refrain from using social media to distribute images or information which may divulge police movements or locations in the area.
More to come.
- How a financial scandal rocked an Ontario agency for vulnerable children
- Fourth man arrested, charged in killing of B.C. Sikh leader
- A look at the twisted crimes of Peter Demeter, one of Canada’s worst criminals
- ‘I believe they’re looking for me’: Man arrested after triple stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.
Comments