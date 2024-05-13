Menu

Canada

School zone speeding ticket scam circulating Saskatoon: police

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 1:49 pm
1 min read
According to police, the scam sends a text message to people saying their vehicle was caught speeding in a school zone and to click a link so they don't need to attend court. View image in full screen
According to police, the scam sends a text message to people saying their vehicle was caught speeding in a school zone and to click a link so they don't need to attend court. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News
Saskatoon police are warning the public Monday of a scam circulating cellphones in the area and claiming to be the Saskatchewan Traffic Safety Bureau.

According to police, the scam sends a text message to people saying their vehicle was caught speeding in a school zone.

It asks people to click a link so they don’t need to attend court.

Police said anyone who receives a text should block the number and not click on any links or make payments to the website.

“The Saskatoon Police Service will never send a text message regarding payments of any kind,” a release from police read.

If anyone believes they have been a victim of the scam, police ask that it be reported to 975-8300 or the  Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

