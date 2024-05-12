Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Lifestyle

Celebrating Mother’s Day in the Okanagan at Rustic Reel Brewing Company

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 7:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Celebrating Mother’s Day at Rustic Reel in Kelowna'
Celebrating Mother’s Day at Rustic Reel in Kelowna
Of course, it's Mother's Day and from brunches to lunches and special activities there are plenty of ways to celebrate the women in all of our lives. Sydney Morton takes us to one of the many events in the valley.
Today it’s all about Moms and celebrating everything these special women have done for us.

To help hundreds of people mark the occasion, Kelowna’s Rustic Reel Brewing Company has been transformed into a full Mother’s Day Market.

“We have a lot of vendors here specifically for mom. We have a few for the father and mother figures,” said event coordinator, Jade St.Marie.

“It’s just a really fun day, it’s kid-friendly we have a do-it-yourself plant-potting station and it’s just a great place to come enjoy a drink, shop local.”

Inside the brewery, there is all day brunch complete with a make-your-own Caesar bar. Around the corner in the parking lot, there is an indoor and outdoor market with rows of 19 local vendors offering a unique shopping experience.

Entrepreneur Cara Dorman, owner of Shattered and Shine Glass Design is selling stained glass creations.

“I find its a gift that anybody can enjoy because you can put it in your window, put it in your plants and spread a little sunshine,” said Dorman.

In the courtyard visitors can customize t-shirts and hoodies at the Gil-Fook tent.

“Gil-Fook originated from a creature I created a few years ago,” said Jordan Freeman, owner of Gil-Fook. “A lot of the things are bright colours, very pop-arty.”

This is the third annual Mother’s Day event at Rustic Reel that is part of the brewery’s initiative to share its space with the community.

 

 

 

