Traffic

Highway 97C closed near Peachland, B.C., due to vehicle fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
The Okanagan Connector is closed in both directions due to an early morning tractor fire. View image in full screen
The Okanagan Connector is closed in both directions due to an early morning tractor fire. FACEBOOK: DACIA HERMKENS
The Okanagan Connector is closed in both directions due to an early morning tractor fire.

A tractor trailer caught fire in the eastbound lanes of Highway 97 C about seven kilometres east of Trepanier Road, just after 1 a.m., Sunday.

The vehicle fire between Trepanier Road and Brenda Mine Road, three kilometres west of Peachland.

A detour is in effect via Aspen Grove Highway 5A to Princeton.

The next update is after 12:30 p.m.

