Highway 97C closed near Peachland, B.C., due to vehicle fire

The Okanagan Connector is closed in both directions due to an early morning tractor fire.

A tractor trailer caught fire in the eastbound lanes of Highway 97 C about seven kilometres east of Trepanier Road, just after 1 a.m., Sunday.

The vehicle fire between Trepanier Road and Brenda Mine Road, three kilometres west of Peachland.

A detour is in effect via Aspen Grove Highway 5A to Princeton.

The next update is after 12:30 p.m.

⛔️NO CHANGE – #BCHwy97C remains closed in both directions between Trepanier Road and Brenda Mine Road, due to a tractor trailer vehicle fire. Expect major delays and consider an alternate route. #KelownaBC ℹ️For more info: https://t.co/duSWLdVVsr pic.twitter.com/81YZx2xrmX — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 12, 2024