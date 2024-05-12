Highway 97C closed near Peachland, B.C., due to vehicle fire

The Okanagan Connector is closed in both directions due to an early morning tractor fire.
A tractor trailer caught fire in the eastbound lanes of Highway 97 C about seven kilometres east of Trepanier Road, just after 1 a.m., Sunday.
The vehicle fire between Trepanier Road and Brenda Mine Road, three kilometres west of Peachland.
A detour is in effect via Aspen Grove Highway 5A to Princeton.
The next update is after 12:30 p.m.
