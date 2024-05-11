Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Helicopter needed to rescue injured cyclist in South Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 11, 2024 6:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Inside look at SAR training'
Inside look at SAR training
WATCH: Right now, there are thousands of everyday British Columbians on standby, ready to spring into action at any moment in an emergency situation. They are our search and rescue volunteers who are highly skilled professionals that undergo intensive training. Our cameras were taken along on a full day exercise on Vancouver Island. Cassidy Mosconi has the story.
Penticton Search and Rescue, and a helicopter, came to the aid of an injured cyclist on Friday.

According to search and rescue, three ground crews were dispatched to the Bronco trail in the Three Blind Mice area after receiving a call for help.

The Penticton Fire Department was also on scene, which made the initial assessment that determined a helicopter extraction would be needed.

The injured cyclist was stabilized, with Eclipse Helicopters being called in.

Click to play video: 'Rescue along forest service roads increase'
Rescue along forest service roads increase
From there, the cyclist was transported to nearby D’Angelo Estate Winery, where a B.C. Ambulance crew was waiting.

Search and rescue manager Kelvin Hall thanked those involved, including the cyclist’s friends, for a successful outcome.

Hall also noted that this was the fourth callout since Wednesday.

“The team would like to remind the public that they provide rescue services 24/7, free of charge to the Penticton and surrounding area,” said PENSAR, “and ask recreationalists to be prepared for the unexpected as they brace for what could be an exceptionally busy season.”

