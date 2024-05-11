Helicopter needed to rescue injured cyclist in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton Search and Rescue, and a helicopter, came to the aid of an injured cyclist on Friday.

According to search and rescue, three ground crews were dispatched to the Bronco trail in the Three Blind Mice area after receiving a call for help.

The Penticton Fire Department was also on scene, which made the initial assessment that determined a helicopter extraction would be needed.

The injured cyclist was stabilized, with Eclipse Helicopters being called in.

From there, the cyclist was transported to nearby D’Angelo Estate Winery, where a B.C. Ambulance crew was waiting.

Search and rescue manager Kelvin Hall thanked those involved, including the cyclist’s friends, for a successful outcome.

Hall also noted that this was the fourth callout since Wednesday.

“The team would like to remind the public that they provide rescue services 24/7, free of charge to the Penticton and surrounding area,” said PENSAR, “and ask recreationalists to be prepared for the unexpected as they brace for what could be an exceptionally busy season.”