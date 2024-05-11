$12,000 worth of magic mushrooms seized from Chatham, Ont. business: police

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say more than $12,000 worth of magic mushrooms were seized from a business.
Police say a shop on King Street West was searched on Wednesday and Friday.
In total, 207 packages of psilocybin were seized.
Officials say the seized drugs will “undergo analysis as the investigation progresses.”
Police state the possession, sale and production of magic mushrooms, psilocybin and psilocin are illegal.
