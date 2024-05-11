Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

$12,000 worth of magic mushrooms seized from Chatham, Ont. business: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 11, 2024 2:55 pm
1 min read
A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace in Los Angeles, Friday, May 24, 2019. A lawyer alleged Tuesday Canada's government violated the constitutional right to life, liberty and security of hundreds of patients who are on a waiting list to access psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy by rejecting applications from health-care professionals requesting permission to ingest restricted drugs as a part of their training to provide the service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Vogel. View image in full screen
A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace in Los Angeles, Friday, May 24, 2019. A lawyer alleged Tuesday Canada's government violated the constitutional right to life, liberty and security of hundreds of patients who are on a waiting list to access psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy by rejecting applications from health-care professionals requesting permission to ingest restricted drugs as a part of their training to provide the service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Vogel. RV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say more than $12,000 worth of magic mushrooms were seized from a business.

Police say a shop on King Street West was searched on Wednesday and Friday.

In total, 207 packages of psilocybin were seized.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officials say the seized drugs will “undergo analysis as the investigation progresses.”

Police state the possession, sale and production of magic mushrooms, psilocybin and psilocin are illegal.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver city council rejects magic mushroom motion'
Vancouver city council rejects magic mushroom motion
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices