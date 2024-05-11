$12,000 worth of magic mushrooms seized from Chatham, Ont. business: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say more than $12,000 worth of magic mushrooms were seized from a business.

Police say a shop on King Street West was searched on Wednesday and Friday.

In total, 207 packages of psilocybin were seized.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officials say the seized drugs will “undergo analysis as the investigation progresses.”

Police state the possession, sale and production of magic mushrooms, psilocybin and psilocin are illegal.