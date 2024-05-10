Century-old church, former school destroyed by fire in Greenwood, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Three buildings, including a century-old church, were destroyed by fire in the small B.C. city of Greenwood on Thursday night.

According to residents, Saint Jude’s Anglican Church, which was built in 1901, and a former elementary school were razed.

Located in the Southern Interior, about an hour east of Osoyoos on Highway 3, Greenwood has a population of around 700.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

The city did not confirm what three buildings were destroyed, but said a garage was also lost and that some surrounding homes were damaged by fire as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“No further statements will be provided until the fire has been fully investigated,” said the city.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We ask the public to please not speculate and allow emergency services to do their jobs and collect the facts surrounding this fire.”

The city thanked its volunteer fire department plus Midway Fire Rescue and Grand Forks Fire Rescue.

Midway is around a 10-minute drive southwest from Greenwood while Grand Forks is around a 30-minute southeast.

2:07 Crews called out to two house fires at one Oliver home

The old school had been listed for sale and appeared to be in the process of being renovated.

Meanwhile, the Anglican Church said it was dismayed to learn that Saint Jude’s has been destroyed.

However, the Anglican Church also said it was “thankful that there was no loss of life, and our hearts go out to the person who lost their home.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The loss of Saint Jude’s is a blow to the Anglican community and a sad day for the people of Greenwood,” said Bishop Lynne McNaughton of the Anglican Diocese of Kootenay.

“Not only was it a testament to our shared history, but as one of the oldest buildings in Greenwood, it has been a place for worship and community since 1901.”