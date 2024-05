Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in as many days, traffic on Highway 97 has been snarled in Peachland, B.C., by a crash.

Drive BC said just before 2 p.m. Friday, there was a multi-vehicle crash between Renfrew Road and Hardy Street.

0:19 Morning brush fire in Kelowna quickly extinguished

The road is closed and major delays are expected.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, a fatal crash happened in a similar area. RCMP have not released any information about the fatality.