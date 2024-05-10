Menu

Crime

New Brunswick man sentenced to jail, probation in death of Justin Breau

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 5:59 pm
1 min read
Justin Breau was killed in August 2022. View image in full screen
Justin Breau was killed in August 2022. Robert Lothian/Global News
Dustin Walker-Hammond was sentenced Friday to two years incarceration plus two years probation after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 stabbing death of Justin Breau in Saint John, N.B.

Walker-Hammond, who was originally charged with first-degree murder before pleading to manslaughter, has served 427 days in a correctional facility while his case progressed. He has been given enhanced credit for the time and will be released on probation in 21 days.

Five other people face charges in connection with the death of Breau, who was 39-years-old when he was killed in August 2022.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In delivering her sentence, Justice Kathryn Gregory said she considered mental health issues affecting Walker-Hammond as well as mental and physical abuse he witnessed as a child, leading to a diagnosis of PTSD. Many of Gregory’s comments are subject to a publication ban and cannot be reported.

Story continues below advertisement

She also noted that Walker-Hammond completed his Grade 12 equivalency, despite challenges, and was enrolled in a cooking program at the local community college.

Trending Now

“He can become a productive member of society,” she said, adding “you made terrible choices that day and those choices have led you here now before this court awaiting a sentence for the crime of manslaughter in the death of another human being.”

In addition to jail time and probation, Walker-Hammond is subject to a firearms and weapons ban and is not allowed to contact any member of the Breau family or the co-accused.

Gregory also directed Walker-Hammond to return to community college to pursue his studies and help him reintegrate into society.

