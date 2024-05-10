Drug overdose alerts issued for Prince Albert and Fort Qu’Appelle areas

Send this page to someone via email

An overdose alert from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) for the Prince Albert, Wahpeton Dakota Nation and area has been issued.

The Parkland Ambulance in Prince Albert has reported attending to 8 known overdoses within 24 hours.

“There is an elevated risk of overdose and death from drugs in the region,” according to a release. “In most cases the substance is unknown. In one case, Carfentanil is a suspected substance, and may have been taken by IV injection.”

The File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council (FHQTC) Health Services also issued a drug overdose alert on Thursday through social media to three communities: Fort Qu’Appelle, Muskowekan First Nation and Muscowpetung First Nation following three suspected drug-related deaths.

“In all three cases, either drug paraphernalia or drug packages found with deceased,” the alert read. “These fatalities indicate a higher risk of overdose and death from drugs … In one case, the substance was described as crystallized rock.”

A nurse practitioner for the FHQTC) Health Services and manager of Miko-Mahikan Red Wolf said prevention is key.

“I think they identify the communities to focus people’s attention so that they’re being even more careful with the drugs that they’re using,” said Stella Devenney. “Too many families are mourning the loss of their children, their parent, husband, wife and it’s so preventable. We’re trying our best to get out there and do as much education as we can with the naloxone.”

Naloxone was administered in 6 to 8 reported overdoses, the release stated.

Authorities stated this alert will remain in effect until May 17.