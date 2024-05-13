Kung-fu dogs and headless horses: See the 2024 Comedy Pet Photo finalists

Send this page to someone via email

Every pet owner thinks their animal has its own funny, quirky personality, but the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards once again boasts the cream of the crop.

The 30 finalist photos, revealed on Friday, feature more than just dogs with funny bones — the roundup includes everything from waving cats to a smizing donkey.

According to a press release, professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam created the niche awards to “celebrate the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare.”

But this competition isn’t just horseplay for Joynson-Hicks and Sullam. The photographers promised all of the submissions they received were subject to “serious scrutiny” for both comedic value and actual photo composition.

Beginning on May 10, the general public can vote for the winning pet image. Voting is open until June 2, and the winner will receive a £500 (about C$855) cash prize, hopefully to be shared with their beloved pet.

Story continues below advertisement

See the finalist photos of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards, and their titles, below.

‘Dancing Queen’

View image in full screen © Vera Faupel / Comedy Pets. Vera Faupel/Comedy Pets

‘Cat in a Trap. Like Super Mario’

View image in full screen © Kenichi Morinaga / Comedy Pets. Kenichi Morinaga / Comedy Photos

‘Um excuse me’

View image in full screen © Chantal Sammons / Comedy Pets. Chantal Sammons / Comedy Pets

‘Everybody was Kung Fu Fighting’

View image in full screen © Sylvia Michel / Comedy Pets. Sylvia Michel / Comedy Pets

‘Hard Workers’

View image in full screen © Atsuyuki Ohshima / Comedy Pets. Atsuyuki Ohshima / Comedy Pets

‘Not just for cats’

View image in full screen © Sarah Haskell / Comedy Pets. Sarah Haskell / Comedy Pets

‘Tarzan’

View image in full screen © Kazutoshi Ono / Comedy Pets. © Kazutoshi Ono / Comedy Pets

‘Peek a Boo’

View image in full screen © Sylvia Mitchel / Comedy Pets. © Sylvia Mitchel / Comedy Pets

‘What am I thinking?’

View image in full screen © David Kertzman / Comedy Pets. David Kertzman / Comedy Pets

‘It’s Behind You’

View image in full screen © Philippa Huber / Comedy Pets. Philippa Huber / Comedy Pets

‘You didn’t hear this from me’

View image in full screen © Kenichi Morinaga / Comedy Pets. Kenichi Morinaga / Comedy Pets

‘Grumpy Dog’

View image in full screen © Luiza Riberio / Comedy Pets. Luiza Riberio / Comedy Pets

‘Kitty in the Kitchen’

View image in full screen © Atsuyuki Ohshima / Comedy Pets. © Atsuyuki Ohshima / Comedy Pets

‘Who Are You?’

View image in full screen © Silvia Jiang / Comedy Pets. Silvia Jiang / Comedy Pets

‘Curls in the Wind’

View image in full screen © Julia Illig / Comedy Pets. Julia Illig / Comedy Pets

‘Tired Donkey’

View image in full screen © Charlotte Kitchen / Comedy Pets. Charlotte Kitchen / Comedy Pets

‘You Keep Watch’

View image in full screen © Yasudu Aburanekomaru / Comedy Pets. Yasudu Aburanekomaru / Comedy Pets

‘Peekaboo’

View image in full screen © Bernard Sim / Comedy Pets. © Bernard Sim / Comedy Pets

‘Nosey Neighbours’

View image in full screen © Emma Beardsmore / Comedy Pets. © Emma Beardsmore / Comedy Pets

‘Belly Dancer Style’

View image in full screen © Vittorio Ricci / Comedy Pets. Vittorio Ricci / Comedy Pets

‘New Rose’

View image in full screen © Jonathan Casey / Comedy Pets. © Jonathan Casey / Comedy Pets

‘Really!!’

View image in full screen © Anna Petro / Comedy Pets. © Anna Petro / Comedy Pets

‘I Believe I Can Fly’

View image in full screen © Julie Smith / Comedy Pets. Julie Smith / Comedy Pets

‘Kitten Stuck in Traffic’

View image in full screen © Tomoaki Tanto / Comedy Pets. Tomoaki Tanto / Comedy Pets

‘I Think I Saw a Mouse’

View image in full screen © Debby Thomas / Comedy Pets. Debby Thomas / Comedy Pets

‘It’s FU Cold’

View image in full screen © Tammo Zelle / Comedy Pets. Tammo Zelle / Comedy Pets

‘Sun Lover’

View image in full screen © Alina Vogel / Comedy Pets. Alina Vogel / Comedy Pets

‘Pool Friends’

View image in full screen © Diann C. Johnson / Comedy Pets. Diann C. Johnson / Comedy Pets

‘It’s Time to Get Up’

View image in full screen © Lock Liu / Comedy Pets. Lock Liu / Comedy Pets

‘The Proud Pup and His Best Freind’

View image in full screen © Darya Zelentsova / Comedy Pets. Darya Zelentsova / Comedy Pets

The 2023 Comedy Pet Photo finalists can be viewed here.

Story continues below advertisement