Video link
Headline link
Kung-fu dogs and headless horses: See the 2024 Comedy Pet Photo finalists

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 9:13 am
1 min read
A tri-split image. On the left is a dog mid-air. In the middle is a cat butt. On the right is a smiling donkey. View image in full screen
The 30 finalists of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards were announced on May 10, 2024. © Julie Smith / Comedy Pets & © Kenichi Morinaga / Comedy Photos & © Charlotte Kitchen / Comedy Pets
Every pet owner thinks their animal has its own funny, quirky personality, but the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards once again boasts the cream of the crop.

The 30 finalist photos, revealed on Friday, feature more than just dogs with funny bones — the roundup includes everything from waving cats to a smizing donkey.

According to a press release, professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam created the niche awards to “celebrate the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare.”

But this competition isn’t just horseplay for Joynson-Hicks and Sullam. The photographers promised all of the submissions they received were subject to “serious scrutiny” for both comedic value and actual photo composition.

Beginning on May 10, the general public can vote for the winning pet image. Voting is open until June 2, and the winner will receive a £500 (about C$855) cash prize, hopefully to be shared with their beloved pet.

See the finalist photos of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards, and their titles, below.

‘Dancing Queen’

A white and brown dog, leaping in the air View image in full screen
© Vera Faupel / Comedy Pets. Vera Faupel/Comedy Pets

‘Cat in a Trap. Like Super Mario’

An orange cat, stuck between two pieces of concrete. It's butt is showing. View image in full screen
© Kenichi Morinaga / Comedy Pets. Kenichi Morinaga / Comedy Photos

‘Um excuse me’

A white cat holding its paw in the air. View image in full screen
© Chantal Sammons / Comedy Pets. Chantal Sammons / Comedy Pets

‘Everybody was Kung Fu Fighting’

A white dog leaping in the air over snow. View image in full screen
© Sylvia Michel / Comedy Pets. Sylvia Michel / Comedy Pets

‘Hard Workers’

Two cats playing with a roll of toilet paper. View image in full screen
© Atsuyuki Ohshima / Comedy Pets. Atsuyuki Ohshima / Comedy Pets

‘Not just for cats’

A dog with its head sticking through a pet door flap View image in full screen
© Sarah Haskell / Comedy Pets. Sarah Haskell / Comedy Pets

‘Tarzan’

A white and black cat, feet above the ground as it swings from a yellow band. View image in full screen
© Kazutoshi Ono / Comedy Pets. © Kazutoshi Ono / Comedy Pets

‘Peek a Boo’

White ears of a dog peek up from teh snow. View image in full screen
© Sylvia Mitchel / Comedy Pets. © Sylvia Mitchel / Comedy Pets

‘What am I thinking?’

A horse with its head hidden out of frame. View image in full screen
© David Kertzman / Comedy Pets. David Kertzman / Comedy Pets

‘It’s Behind You’

A brown curly dog looking in the wrong direction of a bubble overhead. View image in full screen
© Philippa Huber / Comedy Pets. Philippa Huber / Comedy Pets

‘You didn’t hear this from me’

An orange cat appears to whisper in the ear of a sitting white and brown cat. View image in full screen
© Kenichi Morinaga / Comedy Pets. Kenichi Morinaga / Comedy Pets

‘Grumpy Dog’

A Yorkie making a funny face. View image in full screen
© Luiza Riberio / Comedy Pets. Luiza Riberio / Comedy Pets

‘Kitty in the Kitchen’

A kitten yawning as it lays in a pan on the stove. View image in full screen
© Atsuyuki Ohshima / Comedy Pets. © Atsuyuki Ohshima / Comedy Pets

‘Who Are You?’

A cat staring wide-eyed at a lion stuffie. View image in full screen
© Silvia Jiang / Comedy Pets. Silvia Jiang / Comedy Pets

‘Curls in the Wind’

A woman with curly hair next to her dog, who also has curly hair. View image in full screen
© Julia Illig / Comedy Pets. Julia Illig / Comedy Pets

‘Tired Donkey’

A donkey looks like it's smiling. View image in full screen
© Charlotte Kitchen / Comedy Pets. Charlotte Kitchen / Comedy Pets

‘You Keep Watch’

Two cats. One is looking out a window, the other has its head against a wall. View image in full screen
© Yasudu Aburanekomaru / Comedy Pets. Yasudu Aburanekomaru / Comedy Pets

‘Peekaboo’

A dog with hair in its eyes. View image in full screen
© Bernard Sim / Comedy Pets. © Bernard Sim / Comedy Pets
‘Nosey Neighbours’

Two cats stand on two legs to peek over a fence. View image in full screen
© Emma Beardsmore / Comedy Pets. © Emma Beardsmore / Comedy Pets

‘Belly Dancer Style’

A cat peeks from behind fringe fabric. View image in full screen
© Vittorio Ricci / Comedy Pets. Vittorio Ricci / Comedy Pets

‘New Rose’

A turtle eats a pink flower. View image in full screen
© Jonathan Casey / Comedy Pets. © Jonathan Casey / Comedy Pets

‘Really!!’

A brown dog with its head tilted to the left. View image in full screen
© Anna Petro / Comedy Pets. © Anna Petro / Comedy Pets

‘I Believe I Can Fly’

A small brown dog, mid-air. View image in full screen
© Julie Smith / Comedy Pets. Julie Smith / Comedy Pets

‘Kitten Stuck in Traffic’

Two kittens colliding as they walk. View image in full screen
© Tomoaki Tanto / Comedy Pets. Tomoaki Tanto / Comedy Pets

‘I Think I Saw a Mouse’

A horse mid-air. View image in full screen
© Debby Thomas / Comedy Pets. Debby Thomas / Comedy Pets

‘It’s FU Cold’

An unhappy looking dog with wild hair in the snow. View image in full screen
© Tammo Zelle / Comedy Pets. Tammo Zelle / Comedy Pets

‘Sun Lover’

A hamster with its hand pressed against glass. View image in full screen
© Alina Vogel / Comedy Pets. Alina Vogel / Comedy Pets

‘Pool Friends’

A cat in front of a pool, where its reflection is seen. View image in full screen
© Diann C. Johnson / Comedy Pets. Diann C. Johnson / Comedy Pets

‘It’s Time to Get Up’

A dog, looking down at the camera. View image in full screen
© Lock Liu / Comedy Pets. Lock Liu / Comedy Pets

‘The Proud Pup and His Best Freind’

A man and his dog. They have similar hair. View image in full screen
© Darya Zelentsova / Comedy Pets. Darya Zelentsova / Comedy Pets

The 2023 Comedy Pet Photo finalists can be viewed here.

Click to play video: 'Furry Friday: Featuring your cute pets from across the country!'
Furry Friday: Featuring your cute pets from across the country!
