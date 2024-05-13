Kung-fu dogs and headless horses: See the 2024 Comedy Pet Photo finalists

Every pet owner thinks their animal has its own funny, quirky personality, but the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards once again boasts the cream of the crop.
The 30 finalist photos, revealed on Friday, feature more than just dogs with funny bones — the roundup includes everything from waving cats to a smizing donkey.
According to a press release, professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam created the niche awards to “celebrate the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare.”
But this competition isn’t just horseplay for Joynson-Hicks and Sullam. The photographers promised all of the submissions they received were subject to “serious scrutiny” for both comedic value and actual photo composition.
Beginning on May 10, the general public can vote for the winning pet image. Voting is open until June 2, and the winner will receive a £500 (about C$855) cash prize, hopefully to be shared with their beloved pet.
See the finalist photos of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards, and their titles, below.
