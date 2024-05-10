Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Quebec forest fire workers vote for strike mandate as wildfire season looms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2024 11:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada preparing more firefighters, technology ahead of wildfire season'
Canada preparing more firefighters, technology ahead of wildfire season
RELATED - Dozens of wildfires are already burning in remote parts of B.C. and Alberta, regions devastated during 2023's record-breaking season. David Akin reports on how both federal and provincial officials are using lessons from the previous year to be better prepared for what's to come.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Workers with Quebec’s forest fire agency have voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as the summer wildfire season approaches.

The Unifor union, which represents provincial fire service workers including firefighters, communications staff and mechanics, says the mandate allows members to strike “at the opportune moment.”

Workers with the fire service — the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu, or SOPFEU — were kept busy last year during a record-breaking wildfire season.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Unifor says that despite the participation of a mediator, negotiations have stalled over such issues as salaries, vacations and workforce mobility.

Quebec law requires SOPFEU workers to maintain essential operations during a strike.

The forest fire protection service, which employs about 450 people, says Quebec saw slightly more fires than average in April, with 52 fires burning about 46 hectares.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '730 wildfires reported across Canada so far this year'
730 wildfires reported across Canada so far this year
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices