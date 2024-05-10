Menu

Canada

Winnipeg mayor to provide update on Portage Avenue apartment block under sudden order to vacate

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 10:59 am
1 min read
Birchwood Terrace residents rush to remove their belongings after the building was declared unsafe Thursday evening. View image in full screen
Birchwood Terrace residents rush to remove their belongings after the building was declared unsafe Thursday evening. Michael Draven / Global News
Winnipeg’s mayor will provide an update on a Portage Avenue apartment block where residents were ordered to vacate Thursday night due to unsafe conditions.

Scott Gillingham will speak to media Friday morning at 10 a.m., alongside Jason Shaw, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) deputy chief of emergency management and public information.

The building, Birchwood Terrace, was the subject of a recent inspection, which uncovered severe deterioration, the city said.

The 171-unit building, built in the 1960s, is home to more than 200 people.

Mayor Scott Gillingham speaks to media while Jason Shaw of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service looks on, May 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Mayor Scott Gillingham speaks to media while Jason Shaw of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service looks on, May 10, 2024. Michael Draven / Global News

The timeline for repairs is unknown, but the city said Thursday it may take several months to identify the issues. Residents — who were expected to begin leaving Friday morning — have expressed frustration about the short notice and lack of transparency.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

City orders residents of Portage Avenue apartment block to vacate over unsafe conditions
