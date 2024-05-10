SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Out-of-control wildfire burns in northeastern Alberta

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 9:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfire danger set to spike: Officials'
Alberta wildfire danger set to spike: Officials
WATCH ABOVE: Fire officials in Alberta are warning activity could pick up in the coming days. Cooler, wet weather is set to give way to rising temperatures. As Erik Bay explains, drier areas in northwestern Alberta are of particular concern.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire crews are working to control a wildfire in northeastern Alberta.

At around 9 p.m. Thursday, Alberta Wildfire said it was responding to an out-of-control wildfire about 28 kilometres southwest of Fort McMurray. At the time it was 12 hectares in size.

In an update just after 9:45 p.m., Alberta Wildfire said the blaze had grown to 34 hectares.

Crews, air tankers and a night-vision helicopter were working to build a fire guard around the wildfire and get it contained.

Alberta Wildfire said smoke was visible in the area Thursday night, but it was not affecting any communities.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The wildfire happened just hours after Alberta Wildfire officials provided an update on the province’s wildfire status Thursday morning. At that time, officials said there were no wildfires out of control in the province, but warned conditions could quickly change.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta introduces legislation to take disaster response control, delay election'
Alberta introduces legislation to take disaster response control, delay election
Trending Now

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices