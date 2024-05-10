Out-of-control wildfire burns in northeastern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews are working to control a wildfire in northeastern Alberta.

At around 9 p.m. Thursday, Alberta Wildfire said it was responding to an out-of-control wildfire about 28 kilometres southwest of Fort McMurray. At the time it was 12 hectares in size.

In an update just after 9:45 p.m., Alberta Wildfire said the blaze had grown to 34 hectares.

Crews, air tankers and a night-vision helicopter were working to build a fire guard around the wildfire and get it contained.

Alberta Wildfire said smoke was visible in the area Thursday night, but it was not affecting any communities.

The wildfire happened just hours after Alberta Wildfire officials provided an update on the province’s wildfire status Thursday morning. At that time, officials said there were no wildfires out of control in the province, but warned conditions could quickly change.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.