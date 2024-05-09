Parks Canada bans watercraft on Clear Lake this season as zebra mussel testing continues

Send this page to someone via email

Most watercraft will be banned from Clear Lake his season as Parka Canada continues to test the water for zebra mussels.

A clump of the invasive species were discovered at the lake in November, leading to water testing over the winter. The testing didn’t detect any zebra mussel DNA, but no chances are being taken.

Parks Canada says motorized boats and human-powered vessels like canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards won’t be allowed on the lake until testing is complete.

“This decision is informed by the best available science and Indigenous Knowledge and provides the best opportunity to battle a likely invasion of zebra mussels,” says a Parks Canada statement released Thursday.

There will be three exceptions to the ban: The Martese commercial tour boat, a vessel from the Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation , and Parks Canada boats and vessels will still be allowed on the water.

The maximum penalty for launching a prohibited watercraft is $25,000, according to Parks Canada.