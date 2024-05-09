4 people taken to hospital following dog attack in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating a dog attack that sent four people to hospital Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it happened around 3:15 p.m. near 157 Street and 89 Avenue.

EPS said officers were called to the scene for reports of two “Pitbull dogs on the loose biting people.”

Police arrived to find two youths, both in their late teens, were bitten by the dogs, along with three adults that police said attempted to “intervene in the attack.”

The teens, along with two adults, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS said the dogs had been seized by City of Edmonton bylaw officers.

Police did not provide any information regarding the dog owners or whether charges would be laid.

