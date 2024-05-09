Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 people taken to hospital following dog attack in west Edmonton

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 8:30 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police are investigating a dog attack that sent four people to hospital Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
Edmonton police are investigating a dog attack that sent four people to hospital Thursday afternoon. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police are investigating a dog attack that sent four people to hospital Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it happened around 3:15 p.m. near 157 Street and 89 Avenue.

EPS said officers were called to the scene for reports of two “Pitbull dogs on the loose biting people.”

Police arrived to find two youths, both in their late teens, were bitten by the dogs, along with three adults that police said attempted to “intervene in the attack.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The teens, along with two adults, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS said the dogs had been seized by City of Edmonton bylaw officers.

Police did not provide any information regarding the dog owners or whether charges would be laid.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fatal Edmonton dog attack sparks scrutiny of animal control bylaws'
Fatal Edmonton dog attack sparks scrutiny of animal control bylaws
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices