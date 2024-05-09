Pro-Palestinian encampment enters 2nd day at Western University

An encampment on Western University campus is still up, long after the 12 hours originally planned.

Tents and banners were put up around the University Community Centre Wednesday afternoon, with plans to remove them and leave around midnight. Protestors say the encampment, the second in two weeks, is to protest the school’s $39 million in investments in military contractors and companies they say are “complicit in the occupation” of Gaza.

View image in full screen Ben Harrietha/980 CFPL

Around two dozen protestors remained there on Thursday, something the University called “disappointing.”

“Some individuals have camped overnight, and the presence of non-community members has increased,” reads a statement from Vice-Provost John Doerksen. “Our communication with student organizers has been positive and collegial. We will continue efforts to communicate with the Western student leaders at the encampment, and to set clear expectations for all individuals involved.”

Western says its priority is maintaining safety for the campus community and ensuring regular university activities go on without interruption.

“At the same time, we are working closely with London Police Service to seek advice and support as needed,” the statement continues. “We recognize this evolving situation may be challenging for various members of our community. A reminder that resources are available.”

A spokesperson for the protestors, who would not give Global News their name due to safety concerns, says they remain on campus to “put pressure” on the university.

“The deal is simple. We tall about the divestments and then everything here will be removed within an hour,” the graduate student said. “This is not contrary to anything but rather it’s in harmony with the university’s values of justice and peace and equality that they cherish and champion for.”

In addition, the group is also asking Western to issue a statement “condemning Israel’s ongoing genocide and ongoing attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza.”

View image in full screen A list of the group’s demands. Ben Harrietha/980 CFPL

The spokesperson did not know how long the encampment would remain on campus, saying it depends on several factors, and couldn’t give a definitive timeline for the encampment.

Peter Chidiac, a professor with the department of physiology and psychology, is one of several faculty liaisons between the group and university administration. He says that talks are moving slowly.

“Last week, I don’t think they said anything, yesterday, I never saw them,” Chidiac says. “I think this morning was the first time that (the university) actually sent somebody over to the encampment. That’s my understanding.”

Chidiac tells Global News that the continuing encampment is a surprise to him, and that he only learned that protestors stayed overnight when Western released a statement.

“I’m curious to see what’s going to happen next…the balls in the university’s court now. The students have told them what they want, so it’s up to administration and how they want to react to that.”

Meanwhile, protests continue across post-secondary campuses across North America. An encampment at McGill University in Montreal has been up for nearly two weeks at the time of writing.