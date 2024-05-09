Iconic Bud the Spud loses downtown Halifax spot, owners vow to roll with changes

Send this page to someone via email

Fry lovers won’t see an iconic chip wagon in its usual downtown Halifax spot this summer, after the owners of the popular Bud the Spud food truck were outbid for the location across from the Halifax courthouse.

For much of the past four decades, the truck has been parked on Spring Garden Road — right outside the old public library.

However, the municipality conducts a blind bid for food vending licenses and a new tenant won the site this year.

“You don’t know what anybody else is putting in. So we put in something similar to what we have the past couple of years for when we got that spot,” explained Kathleen Porter, who owns the business alongside her fiancé, Kyle Conrod.

“To our knowledge, it’s actually not that much of a sought-after spot. I don’t think anyone even bid on it last year. So we thought we were okay to put in a similar amount.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Kyle Conrod and Kathleen Porter bought the iconic business in 2021. Megan King/Global News

The Halifamous food truck has been a mainstay for fry lovers since the late 70s when the business was first founded by the late Leonard (Bud) True.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The ownership of the food truck has changed hands a couple times over the decades. In 2021, the previous owners — who had run the truck for seven years — put it up for sale. That’s when Porter and Conrod stepped up to the plate.

The two have memories of visiting Bud the Spud when they were kids. Conrod says even his father frequented the business when he was young.

“It’s just been a Halifax staple for everybody,” said Conrod.

5:40 Foodie Tuesday: BUD the SPUD

It’s not the first time Bud hasn’t been at the prime location. A few years ago, the truck also lost out on the spot.

Story continues below advertisement

“But they got the Grafton spot, which is basically right beside it, still in front of the old library,” explained Porter.

“So, you know, still the iconic spot. And I think that’s the only other time this has ever happened. And now the Grafton spot wasn’t available. None of them were.”

Now, the couple is weighing their options and coming up with a schedule and plan on where to sell their spuds this summer.

You read that right. Fear not fry fans: Bud the Spud will be around all season long.

“We just want to move with the punches and try to spread our love throughout the community, wherever we can be,” said Conrod, adding that their schedule will be posted weekly.

Their line-up of venues include Nine Locks brewery in Dartmouth, Halifax Wanderer games, spots in Fairview and Lower Sackville, as well as summer festivals.

“We were very lucky to fall into Bud the Spud, the long legacy, the name. It’s a Halifax institution. So we’re grateful and thank you and hope to see you guys all summer,” he said.

— with files from Global News’ Megan King and Alex Cooke