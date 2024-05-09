Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Iconic Bud the Spud loses downtown Halifax spot, owners vow to roll with changes

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 5:13 pm
2 min read
The Bud the Spud food truck won't be at its usual Spring Garden Road spot this summer. Instead, the owners vow to keep a busy schedule and will "spread the love" to fry lovers in the region. View image in full screen
The Bud the Spud food truck won't be at its usual Spring Garden Road spot this summer. Instead, the owners vow to keep a busy schedule and will "spread the love" to fry lovers in the region. Megan King/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fry lovers won’t see an iconic chip wagon in its usual downtown Halifax spot this summer, after the owners of the popular Bud the Spud food truck were outbid for the location across from the Halifax courthouse.

For much of the past four decades, the truck has been parked on Spring Garden Road — right outside the old public library.

However, the municipality conducts a blind bid for food vending licenses and a new tenant won the site this year.

“You don’t know what anybody else is putting in. So we put in something similar to what we have the past couple of years for when we got that spot,” explained Kathleen Porter, who owns the business alongside her fiancé, Kyle Conrod.

“To our knowledge, it’s actually not that much of a sought-after spot. I don’t think anyone even bid on it last year. So we thought we were okay to put in a similar amount.”

Story continues below advertisement
Bud the Spud owners Kyle Conrod and Kathleen Porter View image in full screen
Kyle Conrod and Kathleen Porter bought the iconic business in 2021. Megan King/Global News

The Halifamous food truck has been a mainstay for fry lovers since the late 70s when the business was first founded by the late Leonard (Bud) True.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The ownership of the food truck has changed hands a couple times over the decades. In 2021, the previous owners — who had run the truck for seven years — put it up for sale. That’s when Porter and Conrod stepped up to the plate.

The two have memories of visiting Bud the Spud when they were kids. Conrod says even his father frequented the business when he was young.

“It’s just been a Halifax staple for everybody,” said Conrod.

Click to play video: 'Foodie Tuesday: BUD the SPUD'
Foodie Tuesday: BUD the SPUD
Trending Now

It’s not the first time Bud hasn’t been at the prime location. A few years ago, the truck also lost out on the spot.

Story continues below advertisement

“But they got the Grafton spot, which is basically right beside it, still in front of the old library,” explained Porter.

“So, you know, still the iconic spot. And I think that’s the only other time this has ever happened. And now the Grafton spot wasn’t available. None of them were.”

Now, the couple is weighing their options and coming up with a schedule and plan on where to sell their spuds this summer.

You read that right. Fear not fry fans: Bud the Spud will be around all season long.

“We just want to move with the punches and try to spread our love throughout the community, wherever we can be,” said Conrod, adding that their schedule will be posted weekly.

Their line-up of venues include Nine Locks brewery in Dartmouth, Halifax Wanderer games, spots in Fairview and Lower Sackville, as well as summer festivals.

“We were very lucky to fall into Bud the Spud, the long legacy, the name. It’s a Halifax institution. So we’re grateful and thank you and hope to see you guys all summer,” he said.

— with files from Global News’ Megan King and Alex Cooke

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices