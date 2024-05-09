Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Prince Albert police warn public after responding to 4 suspected overdoses

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 2:39 pm
1 min read
Prince Albert Police Service vehicle.
Prince Albert police said they have responded to four suspected overdoses in one night this week where medical personnel had to administer the overdose-reversing drug naloxone. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Saskatchewan’s third-largest city are warning the public after multiple drug overdoses.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan battles record overdoses amid high addiction service wait times'
Saskatchewan battles record overdoses amid high addiction service wait times

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to four suspected overdoses on the evening of May 8.

Trending Now
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Police stated that medical personnel had to administer the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

Story continues below advertisement

The PAPS remind the public that any drug that is not prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in serious injury or even death.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices