Prince Albert police warn public after responding to 4 suspected overdoses

Police in Saskatchewan’s third-largest city are warning the public after multiple drug overdoses.
Saskatchewan battles record overdoses amid high addiction service wait times
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to four suspected overdoses on the evening of May 8.
Trending Now
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
Police stated that medical personnel had to administer the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.
The PAPS remind the public that any drug that is not prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in serious injury or even death.
— with files from The Canadian Press
More on Health
- Ultra-processed food tied to higher risk of early death, study finds. What to avoid
- A ‘zombie’ virus is raging among raccoons. What to know
- Panera to remove ‘Charged Sips’ drink from Canada amid wrongful death lawsuits
- N.S. couple felt they won ‘doctor lottery’ after years on wait-list. Now they’re back on it
Comments