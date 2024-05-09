Prince Albert police warn public after responding to 4 suspected overdoses

See more sharing options

Police in Saskatchewan’s third-largest city are warning the public after multiple drug overdoses.

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to four suspected overdoses on the evening of May 8.

Police stated that medical personnel had to administer the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

The PAPS remind the public that any drug that is not prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in serious injury or even death.

— with files from The Canadian Press