Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Ritz Carlton Residences set to build in Okanagan resort community

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 3:42 pm
2 min read
FILE. Sunset over Predator Ridge Vernon - . View image in full screen
FILE. Sunset over Predator Ridge Vernon - . CONTRIBUTED: Mark Lawrence
A brand synonymous with luxury in cities around the world will soon make its mark on the North Okanagan.

In a press release distributed Thursday, Predator Ridge announced that the Ritz-Carlton Residences ware going to be built in one of their premier locations, with the expectation they’d be completed in 2026.

Owned by real estate development company, Wesbild Holdings Ltd, the project is being lauded as the “first world-class luxury brand to enter the Okanagan region and the first Ritz-Carlton standalone branded residential development in Canada.”

Ritz Carlton party kicks off F1 festivities in Montreal

“It is an honour to have been selected by The Ritz-Carlton, let alone be the host property for so many Canadian firsts,” Brad Pelletier, Senior Vice President, Wesbild Holdings Ltd said in a press release.

“I’m incredibly proud of Predator Ridge’s initial vision and humble roots, but seeing the looks on The Ritz-Carlton executives’ faces when we toured them around our property and region was something I’ll never forget. This is the ultimate testimonial for what we’ve become.”

The future location of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Okanagan, Predator Ridge is a panoramic vista where lakes, greens and towering peaks converge.

“We were saving the most compelling site to date, and when The Ritz-Carlton came into the picture, the stars aligned — right time, right site, right brand,” Gordon Karau, director of Planning and Product Development said.

More on Canada

“We knew this piece of land deserved something special, and we’re glad we waited.”

Sarah Khalifa, vice president, Mixed Use Development, Marriott International said when scouting new locations for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, they look for destinations that transcend the ordinary.

“Predator Ridge delivers all this and more with unmatched natural beauty and a clear vision of the property’s endless possibilities,” Khalifa said.

“When we stood atop the site, we agreed, ‘This is the real Canada’. This was a place unlike anywhere else.”

Over the next decade, Predator Ridge will see an expanded trail system, a local winery partnership with O’Rourke Family Estate, a world-class Okanagan Gondola collaboration, as well as amenity introductions and expansions.

There are currently residences in Montreal and Toronto,

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Okanagan, Predator Ridge are not owned, sold or developed by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates.

 

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

