Brossard mayor vows ‘no condos’ as future of former Chevrier bus station remains uncertain

After servicing South Shore commuters for years, the long-standing Chevrier station in Brossard will be permanently shutting down as of May 17.

Since Monday, notices of the upcoming closure have been posted on parked vehicles and signs throughout the vacant space.

What was once a buzzing hive of activity servicing the RTL bus network, often overflowing with parking issues, now sits eerily barren.

Since the introduction of the REM light rail network, South Shore public transit has experienced a seismic shift leaving behind the once busy station.

While buses no longer use the site, parking was still available for a transitional period, arranged between the Regional Transit Authority (ARTM) and the City of Brossard.

That agreement was cut short due to the lack of use, according to ARTM officials.

“Since the opening of the REM, use of the Chevrier parking lot has dropped significantly. Between January and March 2024, parking usage varied between four per cent and two per cent,” spokesperson Séléna Champagne said.

“The cities of Brossard and Longueuil have been informed of the decision to close parking as of May 17.”

Located right next to the popular Dix30 shopping centre and the bustling ‘C’ section, the vast property covered in asphalt is of interest to many buyers, including the City of Brossard.

City council last year voted against changing the zoning bylaw of the space, hoping to purchase the property for public use.

Brossard Mayor Doreen Assaad said there are a multitude of possibilities for the lot in the growing city, such as schools, hospitals even a park.

“My hope was that we could have a sit-down with the citizens and do a collaborative approach and see what it can be,” Assaad said.

However, Assaad stressed that one option that some neighbouring residents have feared was completely off the table.

“One thing for certain is we do not want to see highrise condos,” Assaad said.

No dollar figure for the property has been presented, according to Assaad.

The ARTM says it is currently “analyzing” and “assessing” its different needs before being able to decide on the future of the space, offering no timeline.