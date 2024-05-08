Increased wages, premiums part of tentative agreement between nurses and province

Send this page to someone via email

Details of a tentative four-year agreement between the Manitoba Nurses Union and the province are being revealed.

Global News has obtained a brochure sent to workers which showcases the highlights of the deal.

When it comes to wages, the four-year deal would see an 11.25 per cent wage increase for employees, retroactive to April 1, 2024 (2.5 per cent in 2024, 2.75 per cent in 2025, 3 per cent in 2026, 3 per cent in 2027).

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

A full-time incentive of $5.95 per hour, which amounts $12,000 per year will be implemented once the current incentive memo ends on April 1, 2025.

Nurses who work in the Northern Regional Health Authority and Churchill will receive a 5 per cent wage increase in 2024 and 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

In terms of premiums, nurses working on weekends will get an increased premium from $2 an hour to $5.75 an hour.

While nurses working in the ICU, emergency department, and urgent care will also receive additional premiums, with ICU nurses getting three dollars more per hour, emergency nurses getting four dollars extra an hour, and urgent care nurses receiving a two dollar-an-hour premium.

Members will participate in a two-day vote on the agreement, beginning next Thursday, May 16.