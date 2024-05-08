Suspect in custody following downtown shoplifting incident: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a shoplifting incident downtown on Wednesday afternoon.

A 49-year-old man was arrested after officials said he entered a business on Princess Street at approximately 12 p.m. and attempted to shoplift. When approached by a loss prevention officer, officials said the man brandished an edged weapon before fleeing.

Police said he was located on Montreal Street, between Princess and Queen Street. Despite an initial attempt to resist arrest, the man was arrested without further incident.

The man faces several charges including robbery, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.