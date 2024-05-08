Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in custody following downtown shoplifting incident: Kingston police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 5:14 pm
1 min read
Kingston police say they've arrested a 49-year-old man after he was observed attempting to shoplift from a downtown business on May 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Kingston police say they've arrested a 49-year-old man after he was observed attempting to shoplift from a downtown business on May 8, 2024. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a shoplifting incident downtown on Wednesday afternoon.

A 49-year-old man was arrested after officials said he entered a business on Princess Street at approximately 12 p.m. and attempted to shoplift. When approached by a loss prevention officer, officials said the man brandished an edged weapon before fleeing.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said he was located on Montreal Street, between Princess and Queen Street. Despite an initial attempt to resist arrest, the man was arrested without further incident.

The man faces several charges including robbery, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.

Click to play video: 'Police seek suspects in Hamilton shooting that grazed bystander'
Police seek suspects in Hamilton shooting that grazed bystander
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices