Canada

Saskatoon voter registry to be created ahead of elections

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 5:42 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon City Hall coat of arms. View image in full screen
The city of Saskatoon announced a partnership with Elections Saskatchewan ahead of this year's elections. File / Global News
The City of Saskatoon is partnering up with Elections Saskatchewan to create a voters list and support a modernized and secure civic election.

May is Voter Registration Month in Saskatchewan and the city said residents can update their voter information on the Elections Saskatchewan website.

Saskatchewan’s provincial election is set for Oct. 28, 2024 and Saskatoon’s municipal election and Public and Separate School Divisions school board elections take place on Nov. 13, 2024.

“Saskatoon has not used a voters list since 1988,” says Shellie Bryant, Returning Officer, 2024 Civic Election.

Bryant said this partnership will create a faster voting experience at the polls.

The city said Bryant will collect voter registration data at the end of May from Elections Saskatchewan to create Saskatoon’s municipal voter registry.

In July, eligible voters will be able to register and update information until mid-October on the city’s Elections Saskatoon page.

Important dates for Saskatoon’s upcoming elections. View image in full screen
Important dates for Saskatoon’s upcoming elections. Elections Saskatoon
Residents can register to vote if they meet the following criteria by Nov. 13, 2024:

  • You are a Canadian citizen and at least 18 years of age
  • You have resided in Saskatchewan for at least six consecutive months
  • You are a resident of Saskatoon or have owned assessable land within Saskatoon for at least three consecutive months

“Being registered ahead of time will make your voting experience faster for both elections held this fall,” adds Bryant. “As in previous civic elections, if you are an eligible voter, you can still register to vote at the voting location you attend in November.”

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

