80-year-old Woolwich man charged with attempted murder in connection with knife attack

An 80-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Woolwich on Tuesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Cardinal Street near Meadowlark Road in Elmira to deal with a dispute shortly after 7 a.m.

Police say they found a 51-year-old woman suffering from injuries caused by a knife. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They say officers arrested an 80-year-old man from Woolwich before charging him with attempted murder.

The accused and victim know each other according to police, but they did not provide details as to the nature of their relationship.