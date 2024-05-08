North Okanagan residents invited to coffee with a local cop

Send this page to someone via email

North Okanagan Mounties are aiming to improve and strengthen their relationship with the public through a couple of relaxed events in the North Okanagan.

Coffee with a Cop events planned for Armstrong, B.C., and Vernon will offer s place for community members to engage with local officers in a casual, relaxed setting.

“We’re trying to humanize the uniform, break down barriers, and build trust with our residents, states Inspector Blake MacLeod, Acting Officer in Charge for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

“There’s so much value in setting aside time for those positive, one-on-one interactions and Coffee with a Cop lets us do that in an informal, relaxed setting. Come stop by, enjoy a drink on us, and have a good honest conversation.”

The event isn’t just for those who want to talk to an officer, it’s an opportunity for those who want to be an officer.

The RCMP is ramping up recruiting efforts for those who have thought about, or are interested in, a career in policing. The first event is Wednesday, May 15 from 8-9:30 a.m. in Vernon, at PV Blvd Coffee, which is located at 2510 Pleasant Valley Blvd. In Vernon, the same day, the downtown Blendz at 2706 30th Ave. will host the informal chats.

“Everyone is welcome to come, sit down, or drop by and say ‘hi,'” Terleski said.