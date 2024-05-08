Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

North Okanagan residents invited to coffee with a local cop

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 4:31 pm
1 min read
Coffee with a cop. View image in full screen
Coffee with a cop. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

North Okanagan Mounties are aiming to improve and strengthen their relationship with the public through a couple of relaxed events in the North Okanagan.

Coffee with a Cop events planned for Armstrong, B.C., and Vernon will offer s place for community members to engage with local officers in a casual, relaxed setting.

“We’re trying to humanize the uniform, break down barriers, and build trust with our residents, states Inspector Blake MacLeod, Acting Officer in Charge for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

“There’s so much value in setting aside time for those positive, one-on-one interactions and Coffee with a Cop lets us do that in an informal, relaxed setting. Come stop by, enjoy a drink on us, and have a good honest conversation.”

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP host ‘coffee with a cop’'
Vernon RCMP host ‘coffee with a cop’
Trending Now

The event isn’t just for those who want to talk to an officer, it’s an opportunity for those who want to be an officer.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP is ramping up recruiting efforts for those who have thought about, or are interested in, a career in policing. The first event is Wednesday, May 15 from 8-9:30 a.m. in Vernon, at PV Blvd Coffee, which is located at 2510 Pleasant Valley Blvd. In Vernon, the same day, the downtown Blendz at  2706 30th Ave. will host the informal chats.

“Everyone is welcome to come, sit down, or drop by and say ‘hi,'” Terleski said.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices