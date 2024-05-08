Menu

Crime

74-year-old man from Seaforth killed in collision: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 3:57 pm
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A 74-year-old man has died following a crash in Seaforth, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County.

Police say emergency services were dispatched to Sparling Street at around 10:27 a.m. when the collision was reported.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

OPP say the 74-year-old man, who is from Seaforth, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police did not provide any further details about the collision, although Sparling Street was closed between John and Market streets for most of the morning as officers conducted their investigation but has since reopened.

