74-year-old man from Seaforth killed in collision: OPP

A 74-year-old man has died following a crash in Seaforth, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County.

Police say emergency services were dispatched to Sparling Street at around 10:27 a.m. when the collision was reported.

OPP say the 74-year-old man, who is from Seaforth, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police did not provide any further details about the collision, although Sparling Street was closed between John and Market streets for most of the morning as officers conducted their investigation but has since reopened.