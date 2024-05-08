Kelowna councillor expects to be named NDP candidate for provincial election

Kelowna Coun. Loyal Wooldridge is expected to be named the NDP candidate in the Central Okanagan’s newest riding.
The announcement about his official candidacy is scheduled for Wednesday night at Sprout Bakery.
“I firmly believe that Kelowna needs a voice in government and that’s why I’m throwing my hat in the ring to run alongside the New Democrats,” Wooldridge said in April.
He’s a relatively new NDP member, joining the party in the last year, but said he sought out the party when he realized his political aspirations had shifted.
Wooldridge said as soon as the writ is dropped, as per the council code of conduct, he will step down from his council position. If he doesn’t win, he will return.
He’s also already stepped down as chairperson of the Central Okanagan regional district board.
This will be the first provincial election with the newly added Kelowna-Centre riding.
The revised electoral boundary for the riding includes the majority of Kelowna’s urban areas, including downtown/Capri Landmark, and suburban areas like McKinley Landing and Glenmore.
The provincial election is expected on or before Oct. 19.
