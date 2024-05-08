Growing petition opposes Bonnerworth Park redevelopment in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

An online petition demanding a halt to the redevelopment of Bonnerworth Park in Peterborough, Ont., continues to grow in support.

As of Wednesday morning, the two-week old online petition features more than 2,500 signatures. The two-year, $4-million project includes an illuminated 16-court pickleball complex, a renovated skatepark and a bike track and parking lot. Construction at the McDonnel Street park is set to begin in the fall.

Area resident D’arcy Jenish launched the petition as part of neighbourhood residents’ battle to stop the project. The “Save Bonnerworth Park” campaign highlights issues such as potential noise with the pickleball courts and a loss of green space including a baseball field.

“It’s like temperature rising. It just kept going up and up,” Jenish said of the petition.

View image in full screen A conceptual design for Bonnerworth Park in Peterborough, Ont., which includes an illuminated 16-pickleball court complex.

View image in full screen Proposed concept of the 16 pickleball courts to be built at Bonnerworth Park in Peterborough. Council on April 8 defeated a motion to delay the project. Construction will begin in the fall. City of Peterborough

Former Peterborough Mayor Sylvia Sutherland calls the redevelopment “a travesty.”

“It is a travesty to locate 16 pickleball courts and a parking lot in this green space park in a residential area,” she stated.

Jenish argues the plan “disregards” the health benefits of a green space for children and residents who use the park.

“People are incensed at the idea of paving it over, especially when we’re in a climate crisis,” he said.

Residents have also argued the city failed to do a detailed study on the impacts the park could have, such as noise levels and traffic flow.

The city says berms, vegetation and other measures will be used to reduce noise from the pickleball courts.

“To bring a big pickleball complex in a residential neighbourhood, it disturbs the peace and incites conflict,” Jenish said. “I don’t know understand why the city council would want to import a problem that’s happened across this country.”

Last month, Peterborough city council voted down a motion from Coun. Joy Lachica to pause the project for further community consultation.

City council approved the redevelopment project in late October 2023.

On Tuesday in a statement, Lachicha says the “growing petition,” shows that the park’s future is important to the community.

Coun. Lesley Parnell, the city’s community services portfoli co-chairperson, says the project is “proceeding as approved.”

“We look forward to the enhanced sports opportunities for citizens of all ages,” she stated.

Jenish says the city has yet to respond to the petition. He and other residents are exploring other options to change the city’s course.

In a recent interview, area resident Jennifer Burnard suggested residents might consider legal action.

— with files from Germain Ma/Global News Peterborough