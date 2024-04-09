Pickleball courts to proceed as part of Bonnerworth Park redevelopment in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Despite some neighbourhood opposition, Peterborough city council has decided to not halt construction plans for pickleball courts at Bonnerworth Park.

The 16 lit courts are part of a two-year, $4-million redevelopment project that would also include a renovated skatepark and a bike track at the McDonnel Street park. Over $2 million is allocated for the pickleball courts.

But many area residents cite potential noise issues with the pickleball courts and claim there was a lack of consultation on the project.

During Monday’s city council meeting, 10 delegations — the maximum permitted on a specific agenda item — spoke about the courts, with the majority in favour, a stark contrast to the April 2 council committee meeting that saw residents voice opposition to the project.

Among proponents are members of the Peterborough Pickleball Assocation (PPA), which boasts 400 members. PPA president Shelley Moloney says the 16 courts will be a huge boost for the sport and a financial windfall for the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“It allows our city to host large tournaments,” she said.”Tournaments bring in players from outside Peterborough who stay in our hotels, eat in our restauraunts and provide the city with revenue.”

Pickleball coach, consultant and player Jennie Davis says the courts are needed to meet the growing demand locally for the sport.

“Players are now using driveways, curling rinks, banquet halls and even garages as pickleball courts,” Davis said. “You could build 40 courts in the city tomorrow and I promise they would be filled by 9 a.m.”

Area resident John Gerelus urged the city to pause the project for further discussion, claiming he didn’t learn about the project until a March 21 public meeting. City council approved the redevelopment project in late October 2023.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Last week, a motion made by Coun. Joy Lachica to halt the project and expedite consultation with residents was defeated 8-3.

View image in full screen A conceptual design for Bonnerworth Park in Peterborough, Ont., which includes 16 lit pickleball courts.

“Consultation is key to the whole thing,” Gerelus said. “And sending out a glossy postcard that looks like a drop-in session to come and play pickleball isn’t enough,”

Story continues below advertisement

PPA director Bill O’Byrne said concerns over sound from pickleball play can be managed with berms, vegetation and other measures, which the project says will be implemented.

“I’m not saying the noise will go away but it will be managed,” said O’Byrne, who cited Monday’s total solar eclipse, later encouraged council to “make this an eclipse statement for the future of that park.”

However, Lachica questioned O’Byrne about the scope of the project, given that the park is surrounded by residential homes, apartment buildings and the Marycrest at Inglewood Seniors’ Residence, which is directly across the park on Monaghan Road.

She also challenged O’Byrne, who said there were no issues with four pickleballs court installed at the Knights of Columbus park.

“It’s one thing to be a pickleball player and to go and enjoy the noise and outdoors for two to three hours, but to have that be your life every single day, it’s no wonder the residents at the Knights of Columbus had such difficulty with wellness,” she said. “There’s a real issue with this and I think we need to be careful we aren’t setting our residents up for that.”

2:29 Pickleball pickle: Peterborough residents protest Bonnerworth Park redevelopment project

Area resident Richard Scott says while he supports the project, he’s critical of the city for failing to address “community capability” by seeking further input on the project.

Story continues below advertisement

“A redeveloped Bonnerworth Park will have a lifespan for decades. We have to get this right,” he said. “Clearly there are unresolved questions of who the park currently serves, who it should serve and how it should do so.”

Discussion following the delegations saw Lachica and Coun. Alex Bierk again express their concerns over a lack of community consultation on the project and the urgency to complete the project. Bierk last week supported Lachica’s motion.

City staff have said further delays would mean construction would not start as planned this fall.

“No one is against pickleball but we have to have a renewed dialogue with the community,” Bierk said.

Coun. Keith Riel also agreed the consultation process was “flawed.”

But a ratification vote on Monday on Lachicha’s motion from last week again was voted down 8-3 with only Bierk and Riel joining her in favour.

As a result, construction on the redevelopment of Bonnerworth Park will proceed.

In a recent interview, area resident Jennifer Burnard suggested residents might consider legal action if their concerns weren’t addressed.