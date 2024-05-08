Menu

Crime

Wellington OPP investigate sexual assault reported in Fergus

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 8, 2024 7:42 am
Police say an unknown man sexually assaulted a woman at a Fergus retailer on April 30 They're seeking the public's help and have released images on their website. View image in full screen
Police say an unknown man sexually assaulted a woman at a Fergus retailer on April 30 They're seeking the public's help and have released images on their website. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
One man is being sought after Wellington OPP say a woman was sexually assaulted at a Fergus store.

Police said the incident was reported at a store on St. David Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. on April 30, an unknown man sexually assaulted a woman, according to investigators.

Police are still trying to identify the man and have released images on their website.

The individual is said to be between 50 and 60 years old, tall, and heavy set.

Police said that at the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark hoody, dark baseball cap, dark sunglasses, blue spandex shorts and white sneakers and that he was carrying keys and a black wallet.

 

