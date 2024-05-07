Garbage truck rollover near city dump in Kelowna

See more sharing options

A garbage truck rolled over in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon.

The rollover happened along John Hindle Drive, at the entrance to the city dump.

Police say the truck’s load shifted, resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its side.

They added that the driver, and lone occupant, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for evaluation.

The road wasn’t closed, though drivers were being cautious as they entered the dump.