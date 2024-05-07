Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Garbage truck rollover near city dump in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 8:10 pm
1 min read
A photo of the garbage truck that rolled over near the city dump in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A photo of the garbage truck that rolled over near the city dump in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A garbage truck rolled over in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon.

The rollover happened along John Hindle Drive, at the entrance to the city dump.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the truck’s load shifted, resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its side.

They added that the driver, and lone occupant, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for evaluation.

Trending Now

The road wasn’t closed, though drivers were being cautious as they entered the dump.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices