Hudson’s Bay closure another setback in Regina’s downtown revitalization

The announcement of the Hudson’s Bay Company shutting its doors at Regina’s Cornwall Centre comes as another blow to the downtown mall.

Over the last decade, many different stores have come and gone, with some of the biggest names never making a return.

With the Hudson’s Bay Company announcing its closure in April 2025, another multi-level store will be gone from Regina’s largest shopping centre.

“Through the normal course of business, Hudson’s Bay has made the decision not to renew the lease for the Hudson’s Bay store at Cornwall Centre in Regina,” a statement from Hudson’s Bay read. “We thank our customers in Regina for their patronage and hope to continue serving the community.”

For shoppers in Regina, however, the news of a major business closing is making downtown shopping less appealing.

Shopper Brandon Pickering said he is sad to see one of his favourite stores close for good.

“It’s going to suck for me. It’s where I get my jackets, my T-shirts and stuff. I will probably go to Southland Mall instead,” Pickering said.

He went on to say the increase in crime downtown isn’t making it attractive to come to the mall.

“There are a lot of people looking for trouble around here.”

Regina mayor Sandra Masters said the closure is a significant cause for concern.

“We want people to come downtown and we want them shopping,” Masters said. “Perhaps the next iteration of what goes into that space will provide visitor ship and an experience that will add further to our downtown, but Hudson’s Bay has been around a long time and it’s the end of an era,”

In a statement from the Cornwall Centre, they say they are excited for the future of the space.

“While we recognize the longstanding relationship this iconic brand has held within the shopping Centre, as we look to the future of Cornwall Centre and the downtown revitalization plans, we are confident about the opportunities this brings for our customers and the community,” the statement reads.