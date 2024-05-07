Menu

Canada

Not the real deal: Manitobans to receive emergency alert test

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 5:05 pm
1 min read
Manitobans will soon be getting an alert to their TVs, radios, and some wireless devices. But not to fear. It's just a test. View image in full screen
Manitobans will soon be getting an alert to their TVs, radios, and some wireless devices. But not to fear. It's just a test. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Manitobans will soon be getting an alert to their TVs, radios, and some wireless devices. But not to fear. It’s just a test.

On May 8, the National Public Alerting System, Alert Ready, will send out an emergency alert test message at 1:55 p.m. The Manitoba government said not everyone will receive the alert on their mobile device because of potential compatibility, network, software, and setting issues.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Testing is a “necessary part of any public alerting system. It provides an opportunity to validate and improve the end-to-end performance and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as it is intended,” the province said.

It noted the test alerts are also helpful for seeing what a real one would look and sound like in a life-threatening situation.

For more information, go to alertready.ca.

