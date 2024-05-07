Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Church volunteer had wallet stolen, cards used fraudulently: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 7, 2024 6:00 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say a woman is facing charges after a church volunteer had her wallet stolen. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a woman is facing charges after a church volunteer had her wallet stolen. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chances are a Guelph woman won’t likely be in line to become a saint.

Guelph police made an arrest in an investigation that began on Jan. 7 at a downtown church.

Investigators say a female church volunteer was finishing her shift when she discovered her wallet had gone missing.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say she went online to check her bank accounts and noticed someone had made purchases using her debit and credit cards. The purchases were made at various downtown businesses.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect seen on surveillance video using the cards at two businesses.

Trending Now

A 59-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Monday.

She had a bail hearing and will be back in court next Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices