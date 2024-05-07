Church volunteer had wallet stolen, cards used fraudulently: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Chances are a Guelph woman won’t likely be in line to become a saint.

Guelph police made an arrest in an investigation that began on Jan. 7 at a downtown church.

Investigators say a female church volunteer was finishing her shift when she discovered her wallet had gone missing.

They say she went online to check her bank accounts and noticed someone had made purchases using her debit and credit cards. The purchases were made at various downtown businesses.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect seen on surveillance video using the cards at two businesses.

A 59-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Monday.

She had a bail hearing and will be back in court next Tuesday.