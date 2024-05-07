Church volunteer had wallet stolen, cards used fraudulently: Guelph police

Chances are a Guelph woman won’t likely be in line to become a saint.
Guelph police made an arrest in an investigation that began on Jan. 7 at a downtown church.
Investigators say a female church volunteer was finishing her shift when she discovered her wallet had gone missing.
They say she went online to check her bank accounts and noticed someone had made purchases using her debit and credit cards. The purchases were made at various downtown businesses.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect seen on surveillance video using the cards at two businesses.
A 59-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Monday.
She had a bail hearing and will be back in court next Tuesday.
- Stormy Daniels testimony at Trump hush money trial sparks call for mistrial
- Australian woman accused of poison mushroom murders pleads not guilty
- Man given fine and pet prohibition for Calgary dog attack that killed senior
- Timeline: Winnipeg women’s murders and demands to search landfill for remains
Comments