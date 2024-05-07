Manitoba RCMP seize trove of drugs from Steinbach home

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old woman is facing a raft of charges after a search in Steinbach led to the seizure of meth, crack cocaine, illicit cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms and more.

Manitoba RCMP said the raid on the Steinbach home took place May 1, and in addition to the drugs, police also found 45,000 illicit cigarettes, a firearm, more than $140,000 in cash, and a taser.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect, who has been released with an upcoming court date, faces charges under the Criminal Code, Cannabis Act, and the Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act.

RCMP said they anticipate additional arrests as part of the ongoing investigation.