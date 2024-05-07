Sophie Grégoire Trudeau to appear at event in Kitchener in May

Send this page to someone via email

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is scheduled to speak at a fundraiser next month, according to YW Kitchener-Waterloo.

The organization says that Grégoire Trudeau will be part of a fireside chat alongside broadcaster Lisa Laflamme at Bingemans Conference Centre on May 23.

The former first lady and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced their separation after 18 years of marriage last August.

Grégoire Trudeau, known for her mental health and gender equality advocacy, recently published her first book titled Closer Together.

The YW KW, launched in 1905, aims to help women and girls in the area with services and programs supporting physical and mental well-being, as well as economic independence.

“The YW Kitchener-Waterloo is excited to host Sophie Trudeau for our third annual Rise-Up Breakfast to raise much-needed funding for our organization to continue to provide life[1]changing and stabilizing supports for some of the most vulnerable women in our community,” YW KW CEO Jennifer Breaton stated.

“Dollars raised at events like our Rise-Up Breakfast are vital for us to continue the work we do in the community.”

LaFlamme, who was the national anchor for CTV News up until Aug. 2022, was born and raised in Kitchener.