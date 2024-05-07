Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Robber scared away from Barrie resident’s home after call to police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 2:17 pm
1 min read
Tuesday at 3:27 a.m., police say they received a call about a break and enter in progress at a residence on Poyntz Street. View image in full screen
Tuesday at 3:27 a.m., police say they received a call about a break and enter in progress at a residence on Poyntz Street. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A break-in at a Barrie home early Tuesday morning ended almost as quickly as it started after the older resident quickly called for help.

Tuesday at 3:27 a.m., police say they received a call about a break and enter in progress at a residence on Poyntz Street.

Police say the older homeowner reported they heard someone at the rear of the house on a deck.

While on the phone, the homeowner reported the sound of breaking glass and someone entering the home.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers arrived within 90 seconds to quickly contain the area.

Officers approached the rear yard and reported seeing a male suspect running from the property.

After a brief foot chase that abruptly ended in the driveway, a 42-year-old man of no fixed address was taken into custody without incident.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was taken to Barrie Police Headquarters, where it was determined that he was on probation for a previous criminal conviction.

The police at the scene confirmed that a screen had been removed from the broken window.

The man has been charged with break and enter and failure to comply with a probation order.

He has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Tuesday by video at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices