Robber scared away from Barrie resident’s home after call to police

A break-in at a Barrie home early Tuesday morning ended almost as quickly as it started after the older resident quickly called for help.

Tuesday at 3:27 a.m., police say they received a call about a break and enter in progress at a residence on Poyntz Street.

Police say the older homeowner reported they heard someone at the rear of the house on a deck.

While on the phone, the homeowner reported the sound of breaking glass and someone entering the home.

Officers arrived within 90 seconds to quickly contain the area.

Officers approached the rear yard and reported seeing a male suspect running from the property.

After a brief foot chase that abruptly ended in the driveway, a 42-year-old man of no fixed address was taken into custody without incident.

Police say he was taken to Barrie Police Headquarters, where it was determined that he was on probation for a previous criminal conviction.

The police at the scene confirmed that a screen had been removed from the broken window.

The man has been charged with break and enter and failure to comply with a probation order.

He has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Tuesday by video at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie.