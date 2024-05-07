Menu

Crime

Vernon Mounties look for Home Depot theft suspect

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
RCMP in Vernon are hoping to identify the suspect in a Home Depot theft. View image in full screen
RCMP in Vernon are hoping to identify the suspect in a Home Depot theft. COURTESY: Vernon RCMP
Vernon, B.C., RCMP officers are looking for assistance identifying the suspect in a hardware store theft.

At around 4 p.m. on April 29, a man went to the Home Depot in the 5500 block of Anderson Way in Vernon and stole more than $400 in cash and merchandise from the store, police say.

Click to play video: 'Vernon resident scammed after vehicle sale'
Vernon resident scammed after vehicle sale
Police said are releasing images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

The suspect is described as having a long, brown, braided beard and tattoos on his arms and neck.

If you recognize the person in these photos, or have information that may assist with the investigation, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2024-6482.

