Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid named Hart finalist along with MacKinnon, Kucherov

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was named a finalist for this year’s Hart Trophy on Tuesday as he seeks to win the NHL’s most valuable player award for a second straight season.

Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Tampa Bay Lightning right-wing Nikita Kucherov are the other finalists as voted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

McDavid, who won his third Hart Trophy last season, finished third in league scoring with 132 points (32 goals, 100 assists) in 76 games.

Click to play video: 'Pride grows as Edmonton Oilers advance to Round 2 of NHL playoffs'
Pride grows as Edmonton Oilers advance to Round 2 of NHL playoffs
Trending Now

He became the fourth player to record 100 assists in a season, and the first since Wayne Gretzky in 1990-91.

Story continues below advertisement

Kucherov also reached 100 assists in 2013-14 and added 44 goals en route to winning the Art Ross trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer. His 144 points are the second-most over the past 28 seasons.

MacKinnon ranked second in the NHL and established an Avalanche/Nordiques record with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists). The four-time Hart Trophy finalist is looking to join Peter Forsberg (2002-03) and Joe Sakic (2000-01) as the third player in franchise history to win the award.

More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices