Emerson man dead after fatal rollover

RCMP say a 22-year-old man is dead after a rollover over the weekend in the RM of Emerson-Franklin.

It happened Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. on Provincial Road 200, just east of Emerson, when police say the vehicle hit a guardrail, went off the road and caught on fire.

The man was the only person in the car and died on scene.

Police and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.