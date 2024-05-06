Menu

Emerson man dead after fatal rollover

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 9:55 pm
1 min read
RCMP say a 22-year-old man is dead after a rollover over the weekend in the RM of Emerson-Franklin.

It happened Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. on Provincial Road 200, just east of Emerson, when police say the vehicle hit a guardrail, went off the road and caught on fire.

The man was the only person in the car and died on scene.

Police and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

