Wildlife experts warn Saskatoon locals to leave nature in its place

Spring has sprung in Saskatoon, which is a time for animals to start having their young.

From little goslings to baby bunnies, spring babies are popping up everywhere.

Although they are cute to look at, wildlife experts remind residents to leave the animals in their natural habitat.

“In the spring, foxes, coyote, skunks, raccoons are looking for somewhere to have their babies. So they’re looking for dens and very often that ends up being close to or in human habitations, sheds, attics, underground, under garden sheds,” said Jan Shadick, Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation executive director.

“It’s incredibly helpful for people to know that in the spring when there are babies, there are certain things that we need to maybe think about and do, in terms of wildlife.”

Shadick’s favourite phrase is ‘If you see the hare, leave it there.’ She says baby bunnies may look like they are abandoned, but that’s usually not the case.

“At dawn or at dusk, mom will come in and they will go to her, and they will feed. Then she leaves with the idea that they go and camouflage (because) they have no scent,” she said. “They just hide so that they don’t get eaten. People (end up) finding them. So, we really have to emphasize the message.”

Shadick said baby bunnies get very distressed when they are picked up and warns that without the proper care and treatment, they will not survive.

“It’s going to hurt your heart a lot more than leaving them there for mom to take care of them,” she said. “Even at our facility where we have the right food and we kind of know what we’re doing, (by) reducing stress, sometimes they still don’t make it.”

Renny W. Grilz, Meewasin Valley Authority resource management officer, said in springtime, they tend to see a lot of geese nesting. He warns that Canada geese can get fairly aggressive when they are approached, especially with their young nearby.

“You want to make sure you give them their distance. If you hear them start hissing or they start looking at you aggressively, then back off, and give them some space,” Grilz said. “As Saskatoon keeps growing, we keep moving out into farmland, native prairie and through the river valley. And that’s creating some of this conflict with the wildlife (as they) are starting to move into our cities as well…. We have to start to learn to coexist with these animals.”

Wildlife experts add if anyone suspects an animal is hurt or if the mother has not been seen with her babies, then the Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation can be called.