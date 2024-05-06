Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Senior’s body found after Cramahe Township house fire: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 4:31 pm
1 min read
Northumberland OPP say a man was found dead inside a home following a house fire in Cramahe Township on May 5, 2024. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a man was found dead inside a home following a house fire in Cramahe Township on May 5, 2024. OPP Central Region video/X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The body of a senior was found following a house fire in Cramahe Township, Ont., on Sunday morning.

Northumberland OPP say emergency crews responded to a house fire around 7:30 a.m. and say an 85-year-old man from Cramahe was located dead in the home.

The name of the victim or the location of the home were not released.

“At this time, the fire is believed to be non-suspicious,” OPP stated Monday afternoon.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario continue to investigate the fire.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Officers will continue to hold the scene for the ongoing investigation,” police said.

Police say anyone who may have witnessed the fire and wish to speak to victim services, can call the Peterborough Northumberland Victim Services at 705-748-0324.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices