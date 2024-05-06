Senior’s body found after Cramahe Township house fire: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a senior was found following a house fire in Cramahe Township, Ont., on Sunday morning.

Northumberland OPP say emergency crews responded to a house fire around 7:30 a.m. and say an 85-year-old man from Cramahe was located dead in the home.

The name of the victim or the location of the home were not released.

“At this time, the fire is believed to be non-suspicious,” OPP stated Monday afternoon.

#NthldOPP are currently investigating a fire in the Township of Cramahe where a person was located deceased in the residence. OPP continue to investigate in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshall and the Office of the Chief Coroner. Updates when available. ^jc pic.twitter.com/0GHEV7Tl5C — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 6, 2024

The OPP, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario continue to investigate the fire.

“Officers will continue to hold the scene for the ongoing investigation,” police said.

Police say anyone who may have witnessed the fire and wish to speak to victim services, can call the Peterborough Northumberland Victim Services at 705-748-0324.