Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg first responders make water rescue from fast-moving Assiniboine River

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 3:35 pm
2 min read
Winnipeggers are being urged to use caution around waterways after WFPS crews rescued a person from the Assiniboine River Sunday evening. View image in full screen
Winnipeggers are being urged to use caution around waterways after WFPS crews rescued a person from the Assiniboine River Sunday evening. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person was sent to hospital in critical condition Sunday night after being rescued from strong currents on the Assiniboine River.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says they got the call around 5:30 p.m., and sent crews to the Donald Street Bridge where they were able to rescue the person, who was being pulled toward the Red River by the current.

Officials are warning Manitobans to use extreme caution around waterways at this time of year.

“Some people forget, actually, how much water we have that runs through the city of Winnipeg,” Matt Rollason, the WFPS coordinator of water and ice rescue, told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg.

“If you’re counting the Red and Assiniboine rivers, that’s 123 km of frontage on there… and, as well, we have over 70 retention ponds. So there’s a lot of water for rescues to occur.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s lots of areas where people are enjoying our waterways or just congregating there.”

Another aspect of water rescues — especially in a cold-weather city like Winnipeg — is the potential for hypothermia, even this far into the spring.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“You have to factor in hypothermia. That’s a big thing,” Rollason said.

“You handle the patient a bit differently when they’ve been submerged for so long… and lots of times they’re not able to help you, because they’re so they’re so exhausted, and with the hypothermia conditions, they’re obviously not in a good situation.

More on Canada

“They’re just trying to fight for their lives at that point.”

The WFPS says it tackles about 150 water rescues each year, and that Winnipeggers should be cautious around any body of water.

Not only is it cold, but it can be extremely fast-moving, and could contain unseen debris that could make the situation even more dangerous.

Christopher Love with Lifesaving Society Manitoba said if you end up in a strong current, staying calm is the top priority.

“Don’t panic. You need to keep your wits about you, you need to be thinking about what you’re going to do,” he said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The second thing that should happen immediately after that is… don’t try to fight the current, because if you push against it, you’re just going to exhaust yourself.”

Love said getting your head above the current, and positioning yourself to float feet-first is also important.

Equally as crucial: don’t jump in the water trying to rescue someone else. Leave that to the professionals.

“Do not put yourself at undue risk,” Love said.

“We’re not recommending anyone should be jumping in any of these rivers or streams to try to chase after someone to pull them out — because you could end up in the same circumstance very, very quickly.”

If you see someone struggling in the water, first responders say to call 911 immediately and try to keep track of where the person is to help rescuers locate them.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police rescue young boy from currents of Red River'
Winnipeg police rescue young boy from currents of Red River
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices